Artists to use their ‘CRE8IV-ity’ to turn walls into murals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 10 local and national artists were selected from a pool of 90 applicants who will each take a barren wall and turn it into a work of art.

Rockford artist Jenny Matthews is one of the artists chosen by CRE8IV to design a mural on empty walls in and around Rockford. Her prior work includes the dandelion mural next to Wired Café. This time Matthews plans an optical illusion on the Norwegian building located at 1402 N. Main St. on the north side of the Auburn/Main roundabout.

“I’m thrilled and it’s in my own neighborhood and it’s a place I go to pretty often so I was super excited to brighten up my part of the city,” says Matthews. “They are in your brain as these moments that really stick out about places. I’m always excited to be able to provide that for the city and my kids.”

Two of the murals will be in Loves Park and Roscoe will also get in on the act. This year’s murals in Rockford will focus on S. Main St., the North End, Midtown District and Downtown Rockford. The themes will include iconic Rockford landmarks, youth education and hope and belonging.

One of the murals will be ‘815′ themed and another will honor the legacy of the Rockford Peaches.

“Murals and public art have a great ability to convey a lot of emotion to tell stories, to let people know that we were expecting them,” says RACVB President/CEO John Groh. “It brings creativity and vibrancy and color, to what was maybe a tired wall that needed a lot of love and attention. And I think people like it, whether they live here, or whether they’re from another community.”

Collins Aerospace happily returns as a mural sponsor for the third time. Company leaders emphasize the teamwork it takes to create a more vibrant region that people want to see.

“It’s something that we feel really passionate about and just being a part of the Rockford community, and really helping to build up and encourage our youth to reach their dreams and to inspire others,” says Jennifer Swenson.

Collins Aerospace will sponsor the murals created at 917 S. Main St., which will be the north and south-facing walls at Comprehensive Community Solutions.

“It’s such a beautiful way to express the love that we have for Rockford. It’s so public and it’s just out there for everyone to enjoy. And the quality of the work that’s done is immaculate.”

CRE8IV and its sponsors helped several artists create 24 murals in Rockford, Loves Park, Rockton and Pecatonica. Once the 12 murals are complete, there will be 36 walls transformed into murals.

This initiative will kick off at a public art festival led by the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau on June 1.

