Want free beer? Then hope it rains during Memorial Day weekend

Natty will be tracking where and when it rains across 36 states from Friday, May 27 to Sunday,...
Natty will be tracking where and when it rains across 36 states from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 30. If it rains on you at any point during the long weekend, you’ll get Naturdays for free.(Natural Light)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WIFR) - There is always a chance of rain on Memorial Day weekend and this year is no exception. Because of that, Natural Light it taking advantage of the forecast in hopes the public can get free beer.

Here’s how it works: Natty will be tracking where and when it rains across 36 states from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 30. If it rains on you at any point during the long weekend, you’ll get Naturdays for free.

If it rains, even just a sprinkle or a downpour, buy a case of Naturdays and then upload the receipt here. After that, the beer is free. Natural Light is doing this promotion in celebration of the limited-time release of its new Naturdays Red, White & Blueberry Lemonade beer.

