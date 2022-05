ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers likely today with highs in the low 70′s. On a scale 1 - 5 we’re at a 1 risk for severe weather. We could potentially see a few brief tornados. Showers are likely from time to time through Friday morning. Highs in the low 70′s both days. The weekend looks amazing!

