Advertisement

Residents safe with family after 20th Street fire in Rockford

Four fire engines responded to the incident Wednesday.
Four fire engines responded to the incident Wednesday.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents are displaced Wednesday after heavy damage from a major house fire.

Firefighters dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. to the 4700 block of 20th St. in response to the call. First responding units say heavy fire was pouring out of the structure when they arrived.

The fire left an estimated $90,000 in damages.
The fire left an estimated $90,000 in damages.(WIFR)

All occupants got out of the two-story home while fire spread throughout. No injuries were reported at the time. The displaced residents are now safe with family members while they make arrangements for somewhere to live.

It took several attack hose lines and 25 firefighters to get the blaze under control. At one point, first responders backed out of the house to take a defensive position as fire operation efforts continued. It took crews a little over an hour to stomp out the blaze.

Reports say salvage and overhaul operations were extensive with Comed and Nicor responded to control utilities and the Rockford Building Department responded for damage assessment which is estimated at $90,000.

The cause of the fire is considered accidental at this time and an investigation is in progress.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Image depicting Salmonella
Jif peanut butter recall: what you need to know
Investigators said in a post on Twitter there are only minor injuries at this time.
Police investigate car that crashes into home in Rockford
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

Latest News

Lawmakers push for ways to make students feel safer in schools, after Tuesday’s shooting at...
Reducing trauma for children in schools
5PM MERCYHEALTH
5PM MERCYHEALTH
Thursday rain chances
Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 5/25/2022
Northern Illinois University’s Mahdi Vaezi shares insight on how many lives were saved by...
Expert explains most effective COVID-19 policies