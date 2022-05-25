Residents safe with family after 20th Street fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents are displaced Wednesday after heavy damage from a major house fire.

Firefighters dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. to the 4700 block of 20th St. in response to the call. First responding units say heavy fire was pouring out of the structure when they arrived.

The fire left an estimated $90,000 in damages. (WIFR)

All occupants got out of the two-story home while fire spread throughout. No injuries were reported at the time. The displaced residents are now safe with family members while they make arrangements for somewhere to live.

It took several attack hose lines and 25 firefighters to get the blaze under control. At one point, first responders backed out of the house to take a defensive position as fire operation efforts continued. It took crews a little over an hour to stomp out the blaze.

Reports say salvage and overhaul operations were extensive with Comed and Nicor responded to control utilities and the Rockford Building Department responded for damage assessment which is estimated at $90,000.

The cause of the fire is considered accidental at this time and an investigation is in progress.

