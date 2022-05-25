Rain beginning across the Stateline, plenty more to come

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Don’t expect to see much, if any sunshine in the next few days. Do, however, expect plenty of clouds, a rather steady rain, gusty winds, and perhaps some thunderstorms as well.

A slow moving storm system continues to churn northeastward Tuesday evening, with showers quickly breaking out over much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. As expected, this initial activity is light and rather scattered, but every expectation is that rain will become more expansive in coverage overnight.

Rain will begin to overspread the area in more widespread fashion around or after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By Wednesday morning, most of us will be getting in on the wet weather. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the time we wake up Wednesday morning, most if not all of us will be experiencing light rainfall, and the rain’s likely to be rather steady throughout the day.

Rain's likely to be rather widespread Wednesday. The midday hours are no exception. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A period of particular interest Wednesday will come between roughly 2:00pm and 8:00pm. That’s when a warm front’s to have lifted through the area, swinging winds out of the south, and infusing the area with warmer temperatures and elevated humidity levels. There may be just enough juice in the atmosphere, thanks to the temperature and humidity surge, to allow for a few embedded thunderstorms.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday afternoon or early in the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What’s more, we’re to be in an environment in which storms COULD briefly rotate, which brings the prospects of severe weather into the conversation. As it stands now, the Stateline finds itself placed under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather during the late afternoon and early evening hours, according to the Storm Prediction Center. The main severe risk will be brief, weak tornadoes, though a brief wind gust can’t be ruled out either.

The Stateline has been included in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday. Brief, weak tornadoes are the main threat. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once the sun goes down, rain should become lighter and more scattered, and several breaks may follow during the overnight hours. That said, we’re not to rule out a shower at any point in time, either.

Showers are to become lighter and more scattered Wednesday evening and overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s been a recent trend in computer modeling that suggests the storm system’s to be slower moving than initially thought. Thus, rain chances appear to be on the rise well into Thursday as well. Rain-free hours are promised, though quite a bit of wet weather is again possible. Clouds will again restrict temperatures Thursday, which will be our sixth straight day below normal.

A few lingering sprinkles or light showers are possible early Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another batch of showers is likely late Thursday morning or early in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are likely over much of the region still late Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s even a school of thought that has showers lingering into early Friday, though drier conditions are to follow. Rain should be done no later than noon on Friday, with mixed sunshine likely to emerge thereafter.

Showers may very well continue in many areas through Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few sprinkles or light showers may stick around as long as Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain should be a thing of the past by midday Friday, though clouds may linger. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Mixed sunshine is to emerge Friday afternoon, though northerly winds will still restrict temperatures a bit. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All signs continue to point to a gorgeous Memorial Day Weekend, with sunshine prominently featured each day. Temperatures are to reach the upper 70s Saturday, upper 80s Sunday, and lower 90s on Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.