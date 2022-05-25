Police investigate car that crashes into home in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police ask residents to avoid the area, after a driver crashed a car into a home at the intersection of Soper Avenue and School Street.

Police arrived to the scene around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said in a post on Twitter there are only minor injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll be sure to update you as more information becomes available.

