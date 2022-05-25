Mercyhealth nurses look to form union after they claim administration won’t listen

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fighting for fair wages, more help and better resources. That’s what some Mercyhealth nurses want as they ban together hoping to unionize.

Two Mercyhealth nurses 23 News spoke with say these aren’t problems brought on by the pandemic or even from the closure of the Rockton Avenue emergency room. Rather, they are things nurses there have faced for years.

“We’ve tried asking, we’ve tried pleading, we haven’t had a response or simply been told no. That needs to change and we can do that by forming a union,” said Melissa Pierce, Mercyhealth nurse.

A group of Mercyhealth nurses say they’ve told administration they are short-staffed, underpaid and under-resourced and that could affect patient care.

“We need critical supplies, we shouldn’t run into issues where we use less set of D-fib pads and we don’t know where the next one is, patient coding could come in at any moment,” Pierce said.

Mercyhealth issued a statement saying, “Mercyhealth has always recognized nurses as some of its most vital employees and is committed to providing the best possible work-life experience for them. Working in a collaborative, shared governance model of care, nurses at Mercyhealth participate in just-in-time feedback initiatives that can be measured by partner surveys showing a 95% overall positive response. That employee satisfaction has directly impacted patient satisfaction scores that have consistently met or exceeded goals. As an organization we are committed to providing our patients and communities world-class care in our Rockford market.”

But, both Pierce and Rachael Erickson say in all there years working for Mercyhealth, they’ve never completed an employee survey.

“Those resources didn’t appear until after we were announcing our campaign, what resources?” Erickson questioned.

Erickson was fired from Mercyhealth. She claims it was over the possible union forming.

“I was terminated for distributing materials to the nurses letting them know what their rights are when we are organizing a campaign, and because we are protected under the National Labor Relations Act to do that,” Erickson said.

Those are Erickson’s claims and she provided a letter to us with that information. The health system wouldn’t comment on her dismissal.

If you’re a nurse looking for resources or just answers to your questions, the Illinois Nurses Association holds weekly meetings that nurses can attend.

“We got into nursing because we want to take care of people and at the end of the day, that’s our goal and that’s what we are trying to do but it’s becoming more and more difficult to do in the environment that is happening at Mercy,” Erickson said.

“With all of these reasons, these simple, basic needs, that’s why we’re pushing for a union that’s why we’re doing the union campaign so that we can just have our voices heard,” Pierce said.

