Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
May 25 birthdays
By
MC
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May 25 birthdays
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Jif peanut butter recall: what you need to know
Police investigate car that crashes into home in Rockford
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Latest News
Illinois taking big steps to help families get formula
Knowing the signs of harmful attacks
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 5/24/2022
Want free beer? Then hope it rains during Memorial Day weekend