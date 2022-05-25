Advertisement

Legislators push to make schools feel safer for kids

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Lawmakers are looking for ways to make students feel safer in schools, especially after Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Tx.

Freeport Assistant Superintendent Doctor Julia Cloat praises her district’s response to a recent shooting threat at Carl Sandburg Middle School.

“We started the investigation right away by interviewing, students and parents and staff members and involving the freeport police,” Cloat told 23 News

Experts say focused response to a school threat is important. State Senator Karina Villa (D-West Chicago) and representative Maura Hirschauer (D-West Chicago) sponsored a bill which alerts parents at least 5 days before a shooting drill.

“We really need to make sure that instead of creating trauma in these drills that we are making sure that the drills are in place in a calm and matter of fact way for the children and the educators,” Sen. Villa said.

The lawmakers say children shouldn’t be traumatized by these training sessions.

“Our focus needs to be putting more money into our mental health system in the form of paying school social workers more, paying our mental health supporters more so they stay in these very difficult professions that are much needed,” said Rep. Hirschhauer.

Hirschauer says another step in the right direction would be stricter gun storage laws, so children can’t get access to the guns their parents buy.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Image depicting Salmonella
Jif peanut butter recall: what you need to know
Investigators said in a post on Twitter there are only minor injuries at this time.
Police investigate car that crashes into home in Rockford
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

Latest News

Lawmakers push for ways to make students feel safer in schools, after Tuesday’s shooting at...
Reducing trauma for children in schools
5PM MERCYHEALTH
5PM MERCYHEALTH
Thursday rain chances
Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 5/25/2022
Four fire engines responded to the incident Wednesday.
Residents safe with family after 20th Street fire in Rockford