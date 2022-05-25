Knowing the signs of harmful attacks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community and nation mourns Tuesday night, following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvadle, Texas that killed at least 18 children. Now, many are left feeling hopeless about how they can help in preventing tragedies like these.

Many people who intentionally harm others show warning signs before carrying out devastating attacks, Clinical Psychologist Dr. Terry Lichtenwald says.

Dr. Terry Lichtenwald has worked in clinical psychology for more than thirty years, and says many of the individuals who act on these heinous crimes, suffer severe mental health issues.

Lichtenwald says in some cases, these individuals are bullied, abused or just perceive they are. That is where many create an agenda, and get their motive. The best way to get ahead of this he says, is by providing mental health intervention in schools. But Lichtenwald says that intervention should be done in a very aggressive way.

Watching out for warning signs like inappropriate behavior online, or questionable talk in school, and if you hear something, always some say something.

“This isn’t like you have your view and I have my view, when you are working with a person like this,” said Lichtenwald. “It’s like no, no, your hearing voices, and that’s not okay, and that’s not real. So now, we have got to deal with that.”

Lichtenwald also says you shouldn’t always assume an adult or teacher is going to intervene if a person shows signs.

If you feel someone is showing signs of planning a shooting, tell a trusted adult who can send them to seek mental help.

