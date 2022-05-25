Illinois taking big steps to help families get formula

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Health Department reports the State of Illinois is taking important steps to help families get the safe formula in response to the current, nationwide infant formula shortage.

FDA recalled products in mid-February from several brands of baby formula produced by the company Abbott Laboratories after babies were reportedly became sick from consuming the product.

Supply chain problems are associated with the pandemic and have also played a role in the shortage. Since February, the Illinois Department of Human Services has been troubleshooting related customer concerns, but with today’s statewide hotline expansion, IDHS is hoping to support many more families to obtain the formula they need.

For even more information, including a list of FAQs and the most current information for Illinois consumers, please visit this link

