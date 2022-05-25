Advertisement

Illinois stands with victims, families in Texas school shooting

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker ordered Wednesday that all U.S. and Illinois flags fly half-staff in honor of the shooting victims and their families in Uvalde, Tx.

The order is effective until sunset on Saturday, May 28 and asks that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display act participate in honor of the lives lost in the shooting.

Flags are to be lowered immediately.

