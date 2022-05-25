Heavy damage reported in South Beloit house fire

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Major damage on both the inside and outside of a South Beloit residence was reported Wednesday.

Reports came in just after 10:30 a.m. of a structure fire in the 500 block of Illinois St. While firefighters battled flames, heavy smoke filled the air above the home.

According to South Beloit fire chief Dave Palmer, the residents weren’t home at the time of the fire. Multiple units were called Wednesday in response. South Beloit, Harlem-Roscoe, Janesville, Beloit and North Park responded to the scene for aid.

23 News talked to neighbors who said the residence may be owned by someone who works at the church next door. That neighbor also said the owner may have had pets in the home, which hasn’t been confirmed.

