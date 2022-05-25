Dino Day is revived by 9-year-old boy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spectrum Progressive student, Alex Granados, used to love Dino Day. Although, when the coronavirus swept through the school it also took the infamous event with it.

Until today.

“For a while I was just waiting, um, I’ve never really done something like this or have done a dino theme, but I’m really interested in them,” said Granados.

Granados came up with the idea and brought it to his principal who then directed him over to his teacher Jacque Lind, who helped him set up the event.

“I couldn’t do the day I like and have everything, so I had to wait until Ms. Jacque could help me do it,” said Granados.

Spectrum partnered up with the Rockford based Burpee Museum to bring the kids a dino-mite learning experience. The kids were also give an in-depth presentation on the history of fossils, how to find them, how they are cleaned and stored, and the different kinds of dinosaurs. The presentation was given by Montana native paleontologist, Stew Cook.

After the presentation, the group of students took a trip downstairs to the school basement where they got to interact with real fossils. A member of the Burpee Museum even joined the event and showed them the different tools used to clean discovered fossils.

The group got to end the day with a dino-treat that consisted of chocolate pudding, crushed oreos, and dino gummies.

