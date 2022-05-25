Beloit trash, recycling collection delayed for Memorial Day

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Memorial Day weekend invokes visions of cookouts, pool parties and time outside with family and friends.

One thing to consider as you pencil in your holiday plans, the city of Beloit’s Public Works Department reminds residents that trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day, with no collection on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

Collections will resume Tuesday, May 31.

For reminders, you can access the full schedule here or call the City of Beloit Public Works at 608-364-2929

