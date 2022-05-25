Advertisement

24-year-old Rockford man wanted for fleeing a major accident

The 24-year-old Rockford man is wanted on weapons charges, an outstanding warrant and fleeing to allude.(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police need the public’s help finding a suspect charged with fleeing the scene of a major accident Monday.

Elisha Ford, 24, of Rockford, is accused of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing to elude, among other charges.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police responded to a car crash near Guilford and Mulford Roads. Witnesses told law enforcement they saw a white car drive into oncoming traffic, then hit a fence.

According to police reports, the driver appeared to be passed out, while another male sat in the passenger seat.

Police say Ford was identified as the driver and was in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine. Officers got the passenger out of the vehicle and secured the handgun. During that time, Ford woke up and sped off in his vehicle.

Reports say Ford hit his passenger with the vehicle and narrowly missed hitting at least one officer.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was released without charges.

Any information on the whereabouts of Elisha Ford can be submitted to the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, and on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

