$225k in damage reported after fire at Belvidere assembly plant

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An estimated $225,000 in damages were reported Wednesday morning after a fire broke out at the Stellantis Assembly plant.

Belvidere firefighters responded to the alarm at the Stellantis Assembly plant just before 1 a.m.

First units on scene found a tractor trailer on fire up against the building and a dock door wide open. It took just 5 minutes for crews to get the fire under control, but product inside the trailer saw heavy smoke and water damage due to an activated sprinkler head.

Investigators say the sprinkler system is what saved the building from catching fire. Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

