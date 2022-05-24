UW Health explores medical advancements in organ, tissue donation

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - Organ donors are always needed, and the UW Health Transplant Center team says there are safe and innovative solutions to get patients the organs they need to live longer, healthier lives.

Approximately 6,000 people die each year because the organs they need aren’t available. Experts say not all of them will receive an organ in time due to the need for donations. But medical evolutions in organ availability could give transplant centers solutions to bridge that need, according to Dr. Dixon Kaufman, director of the UW Health Transplant Center.

“Not that long ago, there were many patients that could not donate due to infection transmission risks, like those who have hepatitis,” Kaufman said. “Today, we are able to adapt to more circumstances with modern medicine, meaning more organs are available and more lives can be saved.”

Expanded criteria for available hearts for transplant gave surgeons the opportunity to effectively transplant hearts from donors who have experienced cardiac death, which is different from a heart attack.

Since the change, UW Health surgeons have performed 20 surgeries accounting for a quarter of heart transplants at the health system in the last 18 months.

The health system has also seen success in living donor programs, according to Kaufman, primarily for liver and kidney transplants.

“With a robust paired kidney donation program, an individual who might not be compatible to donate to a loved one, can ‘exchange’ kidneys if they can be matched with a family facing a similar incompatibility,” Kaufman said. “UW Health is one of the leading transplant centers taking on this method, which is often the fastest, best option for those who need kidney transplantation.”

Kaufman noted a high performing organ procurement operation could also improve access to organs; a process called organ reperfusion.

“Organ reperfusion shows amazing promise,” he said. “It is a process that better preserves organs from deceased donors by putting them in oxygenated fluids on a pump. This process can even improve the function of some organs for a future recipient.”

With continued exploration of these medical advancements, a new, larger, more comprehensive UW Health Transplant Clinic in the works. Now, leaders look to the community to back this momentum by registering as donors. UW Health encourages everyone to register their decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at organdonor.gov.

Kaufman says there’s room in the transplant community to advanced towards xenotransplantation, a procedure that involves transplanting cells, tissues or organs from animals with approximately human-sized organs to a human in the absence of human donations.

Researchers want to see xenotransplantation offer ways to reduce risk of tissue and organ rejection. Research could revolutionize organ availability for patients waiting patiently for a better quality of life.

A record 548 patients received transplants at UW Health in 2020, despite the pandemic. That same year in October, UW Health was the first facility in Wisconsin to perform a double-lung transplant on a person who experienced lung damage due to COVID-19.

