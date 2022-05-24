Advertisement

Rockford non-profit receives ‘big’ donation

Local business gifts 20,000 square foot building to help Black, Latinx and female business owners grow.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new local non-profit focused on lifting Black, Latinx and female entrepreneurs needed a place to expand their ideas and build-up their skills so that they could lead other business owners down the same path.

After a big donation Monday, good things are starting to take shape for Think Big, Rockford. A 20,000 square foot vacant building at 1311 N. Main St. in Rockford was donated to the minority and women owned business accelerator by Heather and Peter Provenzano, President and CEO of Joseph James Partners and SupplyCore.

Minorities and women might finally have the chance to breakthrough workforce barriers
Minorities and women might finally have the chance to breakthrough workforce barriers(WIFR)

The building off of main street was gifted to the Think Big corporation to help incubate small business ideas for women and minorities in Rockford. The goal of this $3-million project is to help build their ideas along with the community.

“Our donation and support are more than just a building,” said Peter.

The City of Rockford will also provide $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act annually to support the center.

“We want them to move out into many of the areas across our community. We want them to start their business here, we want them to grow it and expand it here, and we want them to put down roots right here in the city of Rockford,” said Mayor McNamara.

