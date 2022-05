ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles and highs in the upper 60′s. Rain likely tomorrow with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70′s. Scattered showers on Thursday with highs back in the low 70′s. Warming up and looking great for Memorial Day weekend.

