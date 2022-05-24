Advertisement

Local runner climbs Georgia mountain to raise money for veterans

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carl Nuccio of Rockford isn’t a veteran, but has a long-standing respect for them, having a beloved uncle that fought in World War II.

In early May, Nuccio made the three-mile climb on Georgia’s Currahee Mountain, the same path taken by the 101st Airborne, which was featured in the HBO series “Band of Brothers.”

“101st Airborne fought in every major battle in Europe. From battle of the bulge to market garden all the way to Hitler’s Eagles Nest. And you can see why after running that hill, those guys are tough, Germans never stood a chance,” he said.

Nuccio raised more than $1500 for LZ Wings through this climb, a non profit that connects veterans for support.

“17,000 paratroopers showed up for paratrooper training, only 8000 completed the training and they weeded people out pretty quickly,” Nuccio said.

But Nuccio says this story isn’t about him, it’s about showing the men and women who serve this country that people appreciate their service. Something that resonates with Vietnam Veteran Chuck Larson.

“I think the biggest thing was the apathy; nobody really cared. I struggled for a long time. I had survivor’s guilt, I felt like I had survived, I didn’t know why,” Larson said.

Larson says holidays like Memorial Day are important for this community.

“Thank a veteran, but also come out for a Memorial Day ceremony. Just show a presence, it shows that you care, ‘’ he told 23 News.

The donation link for Nuccio’s climb can be found here and will be kept open on the run up to Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image depicting Salmonella
Jif peanut butter recall: what you need to know
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
Coroner releases identities of fatal Rockford and Loves Park shooting
Coroner releases ID’s of victims from Seminary Street, Neighbor’s Bar shootings
The Alpine Kiwanis Club Brat Days 2022
Fans sizzle for Alpine Kiwanis ‘Brat Days’
A Tesla owner responds to his car catching fire in California City.
‘I didn’t know how to react’: Owner shocked after Tesla catches fire

Latest News

Local runner climbs Georgia mountain to raise money for veterans
Freeport city leaders apply for grant money hoping to redevelop area along the Pecatonica River.
Freeport city leaders push for economic development
Freeport Riverwalk
Freeport Riverwalk
Health expert explains how the disease can be treated, and how to detect it.
OSF doctor explains how to avoid Lyme disease