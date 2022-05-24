Local runner climbs Georgia mountain to raise money for veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carl Nuccio of Rockford isn’t a veteran, but has a long-standing respect for them, having a beloved uncle that fought in World War II.

In early May, Nuccio made the three-mile climb on Georgia’s Currahee Mountain, the same path taken by the 101st Airborne, which was featured in the HBO series “Band of Brothers.”

“101st Airborne fought in every major battle in Europe. From battle of the bulge to market garden all the way to Hitler’s Eagles Nest. And you can see why after running that hill, those guys are tough, Germans never stood a chance,” he said.

Nuccio raised more than $1500 for LZ Wings through this climb, a non profit that connects veterans for support.

“17,000 paratroopers showed up for paratrooper training, only 8000 completed the training and they weeded people out pretty quickly,” Nuccio said.

But Nuccio says this story isn’t about him, it’s about showing the men and women who serve this country that people appreciate their service. Something that resonates with Vietnam Veteran Chuck Larson.

“I think the biggest thing was the apathy; nobody really cared. I struggled for a long time. I had survivor’s guilt, I felt like I had survived, I didn’t know why,” Larson said.

Larson says holidays like Memorial Day are important for this community.

“Thank a veteran, but also come out for a Memorial Day ceremony. Just show a presence, it shows that you care, ‘’ he told 23 News.

The donation link for Nuccio’s climb can be found here and will be kept open on the run up to Memorial Day.

