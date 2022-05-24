Lee County couple indicted after 3-year-old’s death

NELSON, Ill. (WIFR) - Frank Sauer, 50, and Dana Sauer, age 31 of Nelson were indicted by a Lee County grand jury Monday, then later charged with one count each of endangering the life or health of a child.

In March, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of E. Bassett St. in Nelson for reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old.

The victim, Tamsin Sauer, was rushed to CGH Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald said the toddler died from a stroke caused by a mass of undigested hair in her stomach. It was also reported that Tamsin was dehydrated and malnourished at the time of her death.

Both Dana and Frank Sauer were released on recognizance bond, and are due in Lee County court July 14.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with the investigation by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, the Dixon Police Department, the Department of Children and Family Services and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.

