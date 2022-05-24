Joseph James Partners donates vacant building for minority and women business development

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Minorities and woman have been seeking for a way to expand their business ideas and build-up their skills while eliminating any barriers.

Finally, its happening.

A building off of main street was gifted to the Think Big corporation, a group dedicated to promoting minority entrepreneurship, to help incubate small business ideas for women and minorities in Rockford. The goal of this $3-million project is to help build their ideas along with the community.

“Our donation and support are more than just a building,” said Peter Provenzano, CEO of Joseph James Partners and SupplyCore Inc.

The City of Rockford will also provide $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act annually to support the center.

“We want them to move out into many of the areas across our community. We want them to start their business here, we want them to grow it and expand it here, and we want them to put down roots right here in the city of Rockford,” said Mayor McNamara.

