Advertisement

Home Repairs Finances

House Repair tips
House Repair tips(WIFR Newsrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With summer right around the corner it is a good time to start planning home repairs.

Northwest Bank Branch leader Joe Larkin sat down with WIFR to give his take on repairs.

Joe Larkin says that you should find out what your goals are and avoiding anything put on credit. Larkin also says the bigger the goal the more time to save on money and start saving budget adjustments.

Other goals Joe Larkin mentions is to estimate home renovation costs, consider home remodeling loan options, get home renovation quotes from contractors and stick to the home remodeling plan.

The final tip Joe Larkin discusses is to set money aside for surprises.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases identities of fatal Rockford and Loves Park shooting
Coroner releases ID’s of victims from Seminary Street, Neighbor’s Bar shootings
Image depicting Salmonella
Jif peanut butter recall: what you need to know
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
Five of the Tatman’s kids may be gone, but as dozens of community members shared, their...
Boone County family honors the lives of the five children lost in house fire
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

New Hyena in Summerfield Zoo
New Hyena at Summerfield Zoo
(Source: MGN)
17-Year old Freeport juvenile arrested for unlawful use of firearm
Carol Mcfeggan Homicide Victim Memorial
Carol Mcfeggan Homicide Victim Memorial
Families of victims lost to violence remember loved ones
Families of homicide victims come together to remember