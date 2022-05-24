Home Repairs Finances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With summer right around the corner it is a good time to start planning home repairs.

Northwest Bank Branch leader Joe Larkin sat down with WIFR to give his take on repairs.

Joe Larkin says that you should find out what your goals are and avoiding anything put on credit. Larkin also says the bigger the goal the more time to save on money and start saving budget adjustments.

Other goals Joe Larkin mentions is to estimate home renovation costs, consider home remodeling loan options, get home renovation quotes from contractors and stick to the home remodeling plan.

The final tip Joe Larkin discusses is to set money aside for surprises.

