Freeport city leaders push for economic development

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Freeport hopes a $75,000 grant will create a path toward economic development and recovery.

For Sara Kanzler, news of a possible walkway along the Pecatonica River in Freeport brings tears to her eyes.

“My husband would be so excited, I wish he was here to see all this, because he was so passionate and loved to help people with bikes and get involved with the community,” Kanzler said.

Kanzler and her late husband ran the PHK Bicycle shop for the past nine years. She says for years they wished for an extension to the bike and walking path already in the area.

“That way you can travel from Freeport to Rockford and beyond you can go up from here up into Wisconsin. Even people that don’t ride bicycles now might want to try riding a bike, getting on something, get some exercise,” Kanzler said.

Their wish could come true if the city gets a $75,000 grant to explore development along the river, across from Union Dairy. Community and Economic Development Director Wayne Duckmann says nothing is set in stone, but, he’s confident the city has a shot at securing the funds.

“This is the concept phase of the project, feasibility phase the city is welcome and it interested in hearing public feedback, working with our consultants and hopefully in the future moving forward,” Duckmann said.

Duckmann says securing the funds means endless possibilities for the area.

“We are interested in extending the bike path but right now we’re really interested in looking at what this can do for downtown but yeah that’s not out of the question at all. What makes sense and what works, you know we want to take advantage of some of our natural resources along the Pecatonica River,” Duckmann said.

Duckmann says if awarded the grant money, that’s where your help comes in. City leaders want to celebrate with residents and local businesses to find out what they want to see change with the $75,000.

