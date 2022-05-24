Families of homicide victims come together to remember

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Evette Martinez lost her two younger cousins in less than two years to violence. Now she says their kids, have to grow up without their father.

“His life got taken away too soon from all his loved ones, his daughters,” said Martinez.

Martinez was there the night her 28-year-old cousin Albert, was beaten to death in a fight. She says having to watch the life leave his eyes is something she’ll never shake.

“To have to sit there and have that happen for no reason,” said Martinez. “Over nothing, his life was taken over nothing.”

The tragedy didn’t end there. Another one of Martinez’s cousins, Orlando Perez, was killed two years later in 2021.

“They were both loving, caring, laughing jokeful,” said Martinez.

Martinez says she feels peace, knowing the man who beat Albert to death is locked away in prison. But she feels a lack of closure, since Orlando’s killer still hasn’t been sentenced. Dozens of families say it’s a similar feeling for them too, at the McFeggan Homicide Victim Memorial in Rockford Monday night.

“That’s what tonight’s event is about, healing, and our office fights for your case tirelessly in the court room,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley.

Families say sharing their grief with others who lost a loved one to violence creates a sense of community, although it’s a community some say they never wanted to be apart of.

“I want the families to know their loved ones are never going to be forgotten,” said Winnebago County Victim Service Provider Brianna Smith.

Martinez says just hearing their names read out loud at the memorial, makes it impossible to forget.

“Today was good to come, and just to cherish their memories still,” said Martinez.

Volunteers say there are a monthly meeting for homicide victims, to help them cope with their trauma and loss. Martinez also reminds everyone to cherish every moment with your loved ones, because you never know what could happen to them.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.