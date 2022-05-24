Cool spell to extend into fourth day Tuesday ahead of midweek storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a third straight day, temperatures failed to get out of the 60s in and around the Stateline, and there’s a high degree of confidence that Tuesday, we’ll up the count to four.

Despite sunshine residing in the area for the first half of the day Monday, temperatures failed to get out of the lower to middle 60s. Now, cloudiness has since replaced the previously clear skies, and we’re expect mostly cloudy skies to take us through the rest of the night. On the plus side, though, temperatures won’t be quite as cold as they were Sunday night into early Monday morning thanks to the added cloud cover.

Unfortunately, we are not to bank on there being much, if any sunshine Tuesday, as an area of low pressure slowly lifts northeastward toward our area. That’s the next weather maker that we’ll have to pay attention to, as it does promise a rather healthy dose of rainfall to the area.

Clouds are to dominate during the daytime hours of Tuesday, with easterly winds still restricting temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While it’s quite unlikely we’ll have to contend with rain during the day Tuesday, clouds will remain intact for most, if not all of the day. And, a wind still coming in off of Lake Michigan will keep our temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Later in the afternoon or toward the dinner hour, a sprinkle or light shower may try to sneak in on a widely scattered basis, though better chances for rain are to enter well after dark.

Clouds are to remain intact late Tuesday into Tuesday evening, with a few sprinkles possible at that time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From the late evening Tuesday on, scattered showers are to build into a more widespread rain around or shortly after midnight. Once rain commences, it’s unlikely to stop for more than a few minutes at a time the rest of the night.

Showers are likely to develop on a scattered basis at first Tuesday night into early Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are to become more widespread by Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re not to expect much relief on Wednesday, either. While a few breaks in the action are entirely possible, a steady rain is to fall for much of the day. One thing to note is a warm front will lift northward through the area later in the day, briefly infusing a shot of warmer, more humid air into the region late in the afternoon or early in the evening.

Not only might this allow temperatures to reach into the 70s, it could also produce just enough energy that a few rumbles of thunder may be embedded within the showers.

Rain will continue with few interruptions come midday Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will continue for much of the afternoon, and thunder is also possible as warmer, more humid air is lifted into the area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fortunately, we are not concerned about severe thunderstorms Wednesday, simply due to the fact we will be in the warm, humid sector of the storm for such a limited amount of time, thus really capping the amount of instability, or energy, for the storms to tap into. If there were to be severe weather, it will be more likely toward Chicago and points farther to the south.

While thunder can't be ruled out here, it appears as though severe weather is not of concern. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers should become lighter and much more scattered during the evening hours Wednesday, and we’ll finally begin to dry out, if only temporarily. Another round of wraparound moisture may pivot into the area Thursday, threatening more showery activity, though much more sporadic in nature.

Finally, by Wednesday evening, showers will taper off to scattered sprinkles, and we'll begin to dry out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While severe weather is not of any major concern, there is the distinct likelihood of there being some rather heavy rainfall. The most conservative computer forecast projections advertise about two thirds of an inch of rain to fall from Tuesday night through Thursday, while the most bullish have more than an inch and three quarters.

Generally speaking, we find the truth to fall somewhere in between the two extremes, and find that an average or an ensemble of the three forecast models tends to be closer to reality. In this case 1.14″ is the average projection amongst three computer forecast models.

Computer models still are generating some rather lofty rainfall totals between Tuesday night and Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While it will not make for a very pleasant Wednesday, allergy sufferers will gladly rejoice in the fact that this will serve to greatly reduce the amount of pollen present in the atmosphere.

