Belvidere zoo asks visitors to name new hyena

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Summerfield Zoo announced the arrival of a new female hyena this week.

The 1-year-old arrived this month and is ready for visitors! Owner Rick Anderson is excited for the public to meet her and possibly decide her name. “We are accepting name suggestions for her this coming weekend, May 28 and 29,” he said.

Summerfield’s resident Hyena Banzai, is thrilled with his new friend, who is planned to be his mate, according to owners.

If you want to participate in naming the new arrival, admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and $9 for kids. All proceeds help to feed and care for all of the animals, many of which are rescues.

There are several family-friendly activities going on at the zoo right now including bottle feeding baby goats, animal presentations as well as a petting zoo, Snack Shop, and The Flying Reindeer Gift Shop.

