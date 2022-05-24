17-Year old Freeport juvenile arrested for unlawful use of firearm
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Police Department arrested a 17 year old male who was in possession of a firearm in the area of South Oak avenue and West Homer Street around 8:10 P.M.
The juvenile was transported to the Kane County Detention Center to await his hearing.
The juvenile was charges with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
