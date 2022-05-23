Rosecrance offers patients effective new mood therapy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Millions of Americans deal with a mental illness, but not all of them can find a treatment that provides relief.

Experts at Rosecrance say there are several ways to cope with mental illness. Some of them are more effective than others. But Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy could be a game-changer.

Thomas Hartzell tried other treatments and medications to deal with depression- not one seemed to help until Rosecrance offered TMS therapy.

“My therapist thought I’d be a good candidate to give this a try,” says Hartzell. “The first time it’s just a little nerve-racking, you don’t know what to expect.”

TMS sends electromagnetic pulses to the part of the brain that regulates your mood. Each pulse is sent every 20 seconds for about 20 minutes, almost like a woodpecker tapping on your scalp. Hartzell noticed a big difference even after the first week of treatment.

“It’s an elevated mood. One of the big ones for me as I was sleeping better. You have no idea how bad of a symptom that is until you start to sleep well,” says Hartzell.

“It’s been remarkable to see the transformation in the patients that we’ve treated over the last 12 years here,” says Rosecrance Behavioral Health Clinics Regional Director Leah Scanlan.

Rosecrance was one of the first facilities in the state to offer this form of treatment. Experts say many patients come in with a sense of hopelessness and leave with hope for the future.

“We want to encourage anybody who’s you know, struggling day to day and feeling like they’re at a point where they need to get some help to reach out. You know, today can be the first step,” says Scanlan.

“If you know my pain and experience can help others out that I’m more than happy to talk about it. Depression a lot of times is unnecessary suffering, and you don’t need to suffer needlessly,” says Hartzell.

Hartzell says TMS therapy is accepted by most major health care providers. He also likes the quick turnaround time so it doesn’t interrupt his day.

A study in the Journal of Psychiatric Research showed patients who used TMS therapy along with medication saw a 60% remission rate in their depression. That’s compared to 11% who used only medication.

