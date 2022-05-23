The need to feed stateline children is greater than ever

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Millions of families across the United States rely on school meals to make sure their children are fed daily, and Winnebago County is no exception.

“We had a dad call and he shared with us, ‘I just put the last four pieces of bread in my toaster for my kids’,” said Kim Adams-Bakke. “I have nothing to feed them when I get home, what can you do to help me.”

This father, is just one of the many in Winnebago County, who don’t have the means to buy food for their child. But helping, is what the Rock River Valley Pantry is all about. The pantry gives the basic necessities to the thousands who suffer from hunger in the state line. But Bakke says, that help starts with us.

“Lots of kids are really dependent on school breakfast and lunches to get good nutrition,” says UW Health Pediatric Nutritionist Camila Martin. Martin says schools are required to follow certain nutrition guidelines in their meals, and for many, that’s their only source.

With summer right around the corner, for some children, that may mean several months without a proper meal. That is why the pantry pushes for people to donate to it’s annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Rally, throughout the month, before school gets out.

“It doesn’t need refrigeration, so if there’s someone without a home,” said Bakke. “That child can still make that peanut butter and jelly sandwich.”

Bakke says while also being convenient, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches actually serve as a good source of protein, which children need for development.

“Without quality nutrition, it can lead to inability to focus in school, headaches, which can lead to behavior issues,” said Martin.

Bakke says the few dollars spent on a jar, can be the difference in a kids life.

“The people that walk through the lobby and the choice room where the groceries are packed, they walk through our lives as well,” said Bakke.

The Peanut Butter and jelly Rally hopes to bring in around 20,000 jars before the calendar hits June.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.