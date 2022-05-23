Advertisement

Mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder

In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister, state police said.(Clay County Detention Center)
By WKYT staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty to murder for the death of her newborn.

In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister, state police said.

An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractured ribs and cranial bleeding.

Bowling was supposed to go on trial Monday, but instead, she pleaded guilty to murder.

As part of the plea agreement, the recommended sentence is 40 years in prison.

Bowling will be formally sentenced on June 27.

