Jiff peanut butter recall: what you need to know

Image depicting Salmonella
Image depicting Salmonella(MGN Online)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
UNITED STATES (WIFR) - The Center for Disease Control along with public health officials and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are collecting different types of data as part of a multistate investigation on the recent outbreak of Salmonella infections.

Lab tests show that some Jif brand peanut butters produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Ky., may be contaminated with Salmonella Senftenberg, causing serious illness.

As of May 21, 14 cases have been confirmed across 12 separate states.
As of May 21, a total 14 Salmonella cases connected with Jif peanut butter were confirmed from 12 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from mid February through early May.

Here’s what consumers need to know to avoid getting sick:

  • Many types and sizes were recalled, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat, sold at stores nationwide.
  • Lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, with “425″ at the end of the first 7 numbers.
  • Do not eat any recalled Jif brand peanut butter. Throw it away.
  • Check any Jif peanut butter you have at home for the recalled lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425.
  • Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled peanut butter using hot, soapy water.
  • Call your healthcare provider if you have one or more of these symptoms after eating recalled peanut butter: Diarrhea, a fever higher than 102°F, diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, uncontrollable vomiting, unable to keep liquids down. Signs of dehydration are not peeing much, dry mouth or throat and dizziness.

