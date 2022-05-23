Illinois ends coronavirus contact tracing calls

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting June 1, Illinois residents won’t be getting any more contact tracing calls from the health department.

Instead, individuals will be notified of positive COVID-19 cases through automated message.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says at this stage in the pandemic, it’s more strategic and effective to deliver the information via short messaging service (SMS) than individual case investigation calls. IDPH says individuals are more likely to read a message than answer an unrecognized phone number.

Messages will include a number for an automated information line and a website link for guidance on isolation, close contact notification and resource availability.

Universal contact tracing and individual COVID-19 case investigations began as a tool to slow transmissions. Now, vaccines, at home testing kits and updated isolation and quarantine guidance has prompted a revised public health approach across the country. Many states have already scaled back or stopped investigations in alignment with CDC contact tracing recommendations.

