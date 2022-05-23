Advertisement

Illinois ends coronavirus contact tracing calls

A new text message scam has people getting spam messages from themselves.
A new text message scam has people getting spam messages from themselves.(Source: Pixabay)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting June 1, Illinois residents won’t be getting any more contact tracing calls from the health department.

Instead, individuals will be notified of positive COVID-19 cases through automated message.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says at this stage in the pandemic, it’s more strategic and effective to deliver the information via short messaging service (SMS) than individual case investigation calls. IDPH says individuals are more likely to read a message than answer an unrecognized phone number.

Messages will include a number for an automated information line and a website link for guidance on isolation, close contact notification and resource availability.

Universal contact tracing and individual COVID-19 case investigations began as a tool to slow transmissions. Now, vaccines, at home testing kits and updated isolation and quarantine guidance has prompted a revised public health approach across the country. Many states have already scaled back or stopped investigations in alignment with CDC contact tracing recommendations.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases identities of fatal Rockford and Loves Park shooting
Coroner releases ID’s of victims from Seminary Street, Neighbor’s Bar shootings
Five of the Tatman’s kids may be gone, but as dozens of community members shared, their...
Boone County family honors the lives of the five children lost in house fire
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Richard Irvin makes a stop in Rockford.
Richard Irvin’s ‘Take it Back’ tour comes to Rockford
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Husband, wife injured in bear attack after animal breaks into home, authorities say

Latest News

A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
Image depicting Salmonella
Jif peanut butter recall: what you need to know
Gear heads and car fans gathered Sunday at the Cruise-In car show in Belvidere.
Belvidere Cruise-In car show big hit for gear heads
The Alpine Kiwanis Club Brat Days 2022
Fans sizzle for Alpine Kiwanis ‘Brat Days’