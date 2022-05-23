Highland Phi Theta students named to All-Illinois Academic Team

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) -Two Highland Community College students have made the grade.

Alena Asche of Pecatonica and Grace Fox of Lena are members of Phi Theta Kappa international honor society. Now, the two stand out scholars have been named to the All-Illinois Academic Team.

This distinction recognizes the high academic achievements and outstanding leadership community college students display through excelling in a rigorous academic course load and giving back through service to the community.

The outgoing seniors will graduate this month. Grace is earning her Associate of Arts in Visual art. Alena is earning her Associates of Arts in Agriculture and plans to transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and major in Agriculture and Animal Business.

