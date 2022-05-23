Fans sizzle for Alpine Kiwanis ‘Brat Days’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s time for The Alpine Kiwanis Club most popular fundraiser of the year- Brat Days!

For the past 50 years, The Alpine Kiwanis Club has given more than $2 million to support the community. A majority of those funds are raised through Brat Days.

The beloved two-day event is 11 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 and 11 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23 and brat lovers can participate at two locations:

Blains Farm & Fleet, 7300 E. Riverside Blvd. in Loves Park.

The U-Haul parking lot at the corner of East State Street and Mulford Road in Rockford.

Participants can pick up their brat by drive-thru, walk-up or eat on-site at both locations, while live entertainment keeps the party rolling through lunch and dinner. Ticket prices are $7 in advance and $8 on the day of the event. Tickets include choice of Johnsonville Brat, All-Beef Johnsonville Hot Dog, Meatless Barbeque, Vegan/Vegetarian Brat and Mrs. Fisher’s Chips plus Pepsi product or water.

For the early birds, “Take Your Brat to Work Day” is available 6 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 22 at the Blain’s Farm & Fleet location and will be drive-thru only. Breakfast Brats are $3.50 each.

Tickets go on sale June 1 at Blain’s Farm & Fleet, all Midland States Banks in Rockford, Mrs. Fisher’s Chips, Woodman’s, Gray’s IGA Foods, and Members Alliance Credit Union.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.