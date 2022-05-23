Advertisement

Fans sizzle for Alpine Kiwanis ‘Brat Days’

The annual fundraiser supports local non-profits and youth scholarships.
The Alpine Kiwanis Club Brat Days 2022
The Alpine Kiwanis Club Brat Days 2022(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s time for The Alpine Kiwanis Club most popular fundraiser of the year- Brat Days!

For the past 50 years, The Alpine Kiwanis Club has given more than $2 million to support the community. A majority of those funds are raised through Brat Days.

The beloved two-day event is 11 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 and 11 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23 and brat lovers can participate at two locations:

  • Blains Farm & Fleet, 7300 E. Riverside Blvd. in Loves Park.
  • The U-Haul parking lot at the corner of East State Street and Mulford Road in Rockford.

Participants can pick up their brat by drive-thru, walk-up or eat on-site at both locations, while live entertainment keeps the party rolling through lunch and dinner. Ticket prices are $7 in advance and $8 on the day of the event. Tickets include choice of Johnsonville Brat, All-Beef Johnsonville Hot Dog, Meatless Barbeque, Vegan/Vegetarian Brat and Mrs. Fisher’s Chips plus Pepsi product or water.

For the early birds, “Take Your Brat to Work Day” is available 6 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 22 at the Blain’s Farm & Fleet location and will be drive-thru only. Breakfast Brats are $3.50 each.

Tickets go on sale June 1 at Blain’s Farm & Fleet, all Midland States Banks in Rockford, Mrs. Fisher’s Chips, Woodman’s, Gray’s IGA Foods, and Members Alliance Credit Union.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases identities of fatal Rockford and Loves Park shooting
Coroner releases ID’s of victims from Seminary Street, Neighbor’s Bar shootings
Five of the Tatman’s kids may be gone, but as dozens of community members shared, their...
Boone County family honors the lives of the five children lost in house fire
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Richard Irvin makes a stop in Rockford.
Richard Irvin’s ‘Take it Back’ tour comes to Rockford
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Husband, wife injured in bear attack after animal breaks into home, authorities say

Latest News

Rock River Valley Pantry accepts peanut butter and jelly donations
Stateline families search for food security
Five of the Tatman’s kids may be gone, but as dozens of community members shared, their...
Boone County family honors the lives of the five children lost in house fire
Richard Irvin stops in Rockford
Rockford Lutheran Spring Fest