Cooler temperature trend to continue for much of the upcoming workweek
Wet storm system poised to bring healthy rains midweek
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second consecutive day, temperatures in the Stateline failed to get out of the 60s, and all indications point to that streak extending for the foreseeable future as we embark on a new workweek.
In the wake of Sunday’s sunshine, skies remain clear Sunday evening, allowing for temperatures to fall rapidly. As of late Sunday evening, temperatures had already fallen into the 40s in spots, and temperatures will continue to fall quickly as winds diminish during the overnight hours. While widespread frost isn’t a concern here, a patch or two wouldn’t come as a total shock.
It’s much more likely there’s to be frost, or even a hard freeze, over much of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, where frost advisories and freeze warnings are in place.
Looking into Monday, there’s to be a good amount of sunshine early in the day, but as we go through time we there will be a gradual increase in cloud cover. The combination of increasing cloudiness and another day of northeasterly winds off of Lake Michigan points to another day with temperatures held in the 60s.
A fairly even mix of stars and clouds will be with us Monday night. Thus, temperatures won’t be quite as cold as those seen Sunday night into early Monday morning. Clouds will have a more pronounced residence Tuesday, and a few showers aren’t even out of the question later in the day. For a fourth straight day, temperatures won’t make it to the 70° mark.
Tuesday’s clouds precede what’s to be our next weather maker of note. Rain’s to develop in more widespread fashion Tuesday night into the very early morning hours of Wednesday.
Once rain begins, there are to be few, if any breaks taking us through the day on Wednesday. Occasionally heavy downpours are also in the discussion during the day on Wednesday.
Come Wednesday night, it appears as though rain will become lighter and more scattered, and could very well for a time end all together.
On the back side of the storm, some wraparound moisture may bring some residual showers to the region Thursday, especially in the day’s early stages.
While severe weather is not a threat with this particular storm, a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out at any point in time between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. The chief concern of note, locally, would revolve around the possibility of locally heavy rainfall.
Computer forecast models are unanimous in generating well over one-half inch of rainfall, with some projecting much more. When averaged together, three of our most reliable medium-range models generate about an inch of rain through midday Thursday.
Temperatures are to remain well below normal through at least Thursday, though changes arrive beginning Friday. As we close the book on the workweek, Friday’s to bring sunshine’s return with temperatures in the mid-70s.
Further warming is on track to arrive just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The current forecast has temperatures topping out in the middle 80s Saturday, upper 80s Sunday, and middle to upper 80s on Memorial Day Monday. While dry hours are promised each day, an isolated t-storms cannot be ruled out entirely each day.
