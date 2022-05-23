Cooler temperature trend to continue for much of the upcoming workweek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second consecutive day, temperatures in the Stateline failed to get out of the 60s, and all indications point to that streak extending for the foreseeable future as we embark on a new workweek.

In the wake of Sunday’s sunshine, skies remain clear Sunday evening, allowing for temperatures to fall rapidly. As of late Sunday evening, temperatures had already fallen into the 40s in spots, and temperatures will continue to fall quickly as winds diminish during the overnight hours. While widespread frost isn’t a concern here, a patch or two wouldn’t come as a total shock.

It’s much more likely there’s to be frost, or even a hard freeze, over much of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, where frost advisories and freeze warnings are in place.

Looking into Monday, there’s to be a good amount of sunshine early in the day, but as we go through time we there will be a gradual increase in cloud cover. The combination of increasing cloudiness and another day of northeasterly winds off of Lake Michigan points to another day with temperatures held in the 60s.

Sunshine will be around to start off the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sun will begin to mix with cloudiness by midday Monday and thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By late Monday afternoon, there's to be more clouds than sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A fairly even mix of stars and clouds will be with us Monday night. Thus, temperatures won’t be quite as cold as those seen Sunday night into early Monday morning. Clouds will have a more pronounced residence Tuesday, and a few showers aren’t even out of the question later in the day. For a fourth straight day, temperatures won’t make it to the 70° mark.

Clouds are to increase Tuesday, and a few showers can't even be ruled out late in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s clouds precede what’s to be our next weather maker of note. Rain’s to develop in more widespread fashion Tuesday night into the very early morning hours of Wednesday.

Rain will develop late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once rain begins, there are to be few, if any breaks taking us through the day on Wednesday. Occasionally heavy downpours are also in the discussion during the day on Wednesday.

Rain will continue for most of Wednesday, with there being few, if any breaks in the action. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Wednesday night, it appears as though rain will become lighter and more scattered, and could very well for a time end all together.

Rain will become more scattered in coverage by Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

On the back side of the storm, some wraparound moisture may bring some residual showers to the region Thursday, especially in the day’s early stages.

A few showers may linger into early Thursday, but these should be light and scattered. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While severe weather is not a threat with this particular storm, a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out at any point in time between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. The chief concern of note, locally, would revolve around the possibility of locally heavy rainfall.

Computer forecast models are unanimous in generating well over one-half inch of rainfall, with some projecting much more. When averaged together, three of our most reliable medium-range models generate about an inch of rain through midday Thursday.

On average, computer models are generating about one inch of rainfall from the Tuesday night/Wednesday storm system. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to remain well below normal through at least Thursday, though changes arrive beginning Friday. As we close the book on the workweek, Friday’s to bring sunshine’s return with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Further warming is on track to arrive just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The current forecast has temperatures topping out in the middle 80s Saturday, upper 80s Sunday, and middle to upper 80s on Memorial Day Monday. While dry hours are promised each day, an isolated t-storms cannot be ruled out entirely each day.

