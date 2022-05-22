Two local relay teams, two area shot putters win state titles

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 2-hour rain delay could not dampen the spirits of several Stateline athletes at the state track meet. Three Big Northern schools are bringing home gold for first place state finishes at the 1A meet at Eastern Illinois University.

Four seniors who like to run completed their title run with a state championship. Byron’s 4 x 100 team of Kaci McNight, Alana Julian, Megan Jackson and Ava Milburn edges the competition by 0.02 seconds to take first place.

Meantime, Winnebago’s first-place finish wasn’t even close. The fab four of Marissa Roggensack, Katy Erb, Kaylee Woolery and Grace Erb beat the competition in the 4 by 4 x 800 by 15 seconds to set a school record and win a state title. Grace Erb also placed second in the individual 900 and Winnebago takes third place as a team overall.

A pair of local shot putters also win state titles. Jenae Bothe of Oregon in Class 1A and Boylan’s Madelyn Bishop wins the gold medal in Class 2A.

