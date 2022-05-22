Trending cooler with rain chances next week but this looks temporary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday throughout the Stateline came with on-and-off rain chances and overcast skies. That kept our temperatures a good 10-12 degrees below normal for most of us in the lower 60s. Temperatures will trend the same for Sunday but we’ll have lots of sunshine. Next week also comes with some rain chances, some of which could bring soaking rain before Memorial Day weekend.

Sunday will be much sunnier compared to Saturday, so it will be a good day to fire up the grill or have any outdoor plans. But with a slightly breezy northwest wind, a light jacket or sweater may be good to have as once again our temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 60s. A few clouds will filter in and out through the afternoon on Sunday.

Temperatures through next week will be below normal with highs mainly in the 60s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The workweek will also start with sunshine on Monday and temperatures remaining consistent in the low-to-mid 60s. Clouds will increase Monday night ahead of a rainy period for much of Tuesday and Wednesday. Both of those days call for highs again in the mid-60s with a majority of the rain forecast to fall late Tuesday through the morning Wednesday. There is a potential that this rain will be soaking rain with a potential of 1-1.5 inches being possible. The exact rainfall potential will be fine-tuned once we are closer.

A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out but we’re thinking this will mainly be a steady rainfall event for most of the Stateline. Winds could also be a bit breezy during this Tuesday night to Wednesday morning time frame as the center of the surface low approaches.

Rain chances next week look to be the highest Tuesday and into Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Lingering showers are also possible Thursday with highs in the 60s. Then after that, we’ll start to warm up as the holiday weekend approaches. Friday calls for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s. That will be right around the normal high temperature and we’ll continue warming into next weekend.

Highs in the low-to-mid 80s are possible starting Saturday and continuing through Memorial Day on Monday each day having mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. SO we just have this rut to get over with the rain and cooler temperatures before a pretty phenomenal holiday weekend are on tap.

Highs towards Memorial Day are likely to get warmer with the 80s returning here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll be turning things around towards Memorial Day as that stretch looks warmer. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

