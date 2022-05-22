Advertisement

Rockford Lutheran students host inaugural “Spring Fest”

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s time for Crusaders in Action to spring into action for a family-friendly event to support severe regional non-profits.

The Rockford Lutheran student-led organization hosts its inaugural “Spring Fest” this Saturday. There were food and family-friendly games and activities as well as open house tours of Lutheran High School. Since the purpose was to help those who help others in the community, admission to the fest was $5 or five donations. All proceeds went to organizations like Katie’s Cup, the Rockford Rescue Mission and Carpenter’s Place.

Adalia Young says, “I actually had this idea when I was a Freshman. I really wanted to get the school really into the community and really outreach on service. Now that we are able to do it, I just really wanted to get Lutheran in the highlight and I really wanted to advertise all of these community foundations that are trying to better the community.”

