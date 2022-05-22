Advertisement

Rockford Historical Society hosts Greenwood Cemetery walk

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s an annual event that provides one of Rockford’s greatest walks through history.

More than 15 experts shared insights for those taking part in the Rockford Historical Society’s annual Cemetery Walk. This year’s walk is at the city’s oldest cemetery, Greenwood Cemetery adjacent to the roundabout at Auburn and Main Streets.

Greenwood opened there in May 1852. Veterans of every war are buried there, including one Revolutionary War veteran and 529 Civil War veterans.

Kathi Kresol of the Rockford Historical Society says, “As you walk through, you’ll notice people that schools were named after. There’s Colonel Ellis who fell at Shiloh fighting for Rockford. You’ll notice street names, schools and prominent names. All of those names are here and their stories. We’re keeping those stories alive.”

