Rockford Christian, Winnebago baseball compete for regional title

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago trying to accomplish what Byron did earlier Saturday by winning its own regional. But the title game matchup with Rockford Christian is sure to be a pitcher’s duel.

Indians starter Alec Weavel came in with a minuscule 6-7 ERA but the Royal Lions get three runs early and then Elijak Varble connects with the leadoff double in the sixth inning to end Weavel’s day on the mound.

But Brennan Schurr comes in and gets out of the jam thanks to a nice defense on the Rockford Christian suicide squeeze attempt. Catcher Logan Watson applies the tag and the game remains 3-1 Rockford Christian.

In the meantime, Royal Lions ace Devan Bruggeman was in top form taking a two-hitter into the seventh inning. Bruggeman strikes out the first two Winnebago hitters in the seventh inning but he can’t finish out the game due to the 115 pitch limit.

Connor Kassman comes in and hits a batter and that makes Winnebago leadoff hitter Caleb Leonard the tying run. But Kassman induces the ground out to second base and the regional’s top seed Rockford Christian goes on to take the regional title besting Winnebago 3-1.

