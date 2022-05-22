Advertisement

Richard Irvin’s “Take it Back” tour comes to Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Of the six Republican candidates for Illinois governor, State Senator Darren Bailey and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin are heading in the polls and also the ad buys.

Those ads accuse both frontrunners of being true Democrats and in political lockstep with current Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. Irvin made a campaign stop in Rockford Saturday along with six others running for statewide office including Dixon State Senator Tom Demmer who’s running for State Treasurer.

Irvin says his conservative credentials are rock solid and so is his record on fighting crime. “We’re hearing that here as we travel throughout the state, especially in this area, crime is a problem. We want to use the same ideas we used in Aurora to reduce crime. A few years ago, Aurora was one of the most violent cities per capita in the State of Illinois. Now we’re one of the safest large cities in America,” Irvin tells 23 News.

Besides Irvin and Bailey, businessman Gary Rabine, former State Senator Paul Schimpf along with attorney and minister Max Soloman are the other names you’ll see on the Republican primary ballot for Illinois governor.

