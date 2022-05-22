Advertisement

Parks Kiwanis hosts annual Pork Chop Day

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Another meal occurred with profits for a good cause in the Stateline on Saturday. Attendees could eat like kings with pork chops up in Loves Park.

The Loves Park VFW hosted the annual Pork Chop Day. Just $8 gets you a boneless pork chop sandwich, Old Salty’s chips, apple sauce and bottled water. All proceeds from this event benefit the Parks Kiwanis.

Natalie Wagner of Parks Kiwanis says, “We’re planning to push about 1600 pork chops through. We’ve had several cars come through filling in orders for like 20 or 30 chops at a time. We hope to continue to be able to generate the revenues we need to help support the organizations in our community that serves kids.”

