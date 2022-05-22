Mr. C’s hosts pancake breakfast for West Suburban Fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The restaurant known for burgers the size of your heads Saturday dished out pancakes as big as your head. The good news with this breakfast is that the proceeds go to a great cause.

Mr. C’s Family Restaurant on West State Street down the street from Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Rockford had to close this weekend due to a staffing shortage. This is the result of a funeral that many employees needed to attend. Instead of locking the doors, owner John Conforti decided to open his heart.

The West Suburban Fire Protection District used the restaurant for an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser with Mr. C donating his labor and the proceeds to the fireman’s auxiliary.

Deputy Chief Kay Gober says, “The pancake breakfast is one of our biggest fundraisers. We get everything that we need like small equipment, things that we need on the scene if we’re out there for so long. We make sure we have food, coffee, water and everything out there.”

