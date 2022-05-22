Advertisement

Coroner releases ID’s of victims from Seminary Street, Neighbor’s Bar shootings

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office releases information on a shooting last Sunday at Blackhawk Housing Complex in Rockford as well as a fatal shooting the previous Friday at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill in Loves Park.

21-year-old Mahogany Smith died of injuries received in a shooting in the early morning hours of May 15 in the 1400 block of Seminary Street. Smith died at a Rockford hospital later that afternoon. Smith’s parents tell 23 News that Mahogany had a promising future and was set to graduate from college in two months.

According to the coroner, 24-year-old Detrayvian Jones from injuries suffered in the shooting that took place around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14 in the Neighbor’s Bar and Grill parking lot in Loves Park. Jones also died later at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting.

