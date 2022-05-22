Byron, Stillman Valley baseball compete with sectionals on the line

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a long road to supersectionals in high school baseball but Byron and Stillman Valley can get there without traveling more than six miles for either game.

The Cardinals and Tigers play in Saturday’s Byron Regional Final with the winner reaching the Stillman Valley sectional.

Byron’s 2-0 lead is cut in half with one 3rd inning swing of the bat. Evan Davison drives one to deep right and Aiden Cicogna comes home on the double, it’s 2-1 Byron. But Tigers claw another run back in the bottom of the frame, much the same way the Cardinals scored their first run.

A deep dive to right turns into a Jack Lorenz double, Braden Smith touches home plate for the 3-1 lead and the Tigers will advance to the Stillman sectional by beating the Cardinals 7-2.

