Rockford City Market kicks off its 2022 outdoor season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City Market, one of Rockford’s most popular summertime traditions, returns for the first time this season.

Residents and local business owners are happy to be back at City Market for the start of its outdoor season. Even as covid-19 cases rise, this didn’t stop market-goers from packing the Pavillion.

Residents new and old are excited to be at City Market Friday for an evening full of food, music and more than 70 vendors in the heart of downtown Rockford.

“It’s about just getting out here just having a good time and being around with friends and relatives you haven’t seen cause life is priceless. It’s all about our Stateline. Not their Stateline not other people’s Stateline but our Stateline,” says Antonio Washington.

Ashley Thomas owns Sweety’s Taffy Grapes. She’s excited to be back at city market. This time without restrictions. But with a rise in COVID-19 cases locally, Thomas says any sudden restrictions that arise shouldn’t play a factor.

“This is a good opportunity for me to get my product out there and to mix and mingle and interact with different people that I wouldn’t normally come across,” says Thomas. “I think people will still come out and I think people will still be a part of it if we had to mask up again I think as the weather is getting nicer I think just people want to get out of the house.”

Ade Villatoro is at City market for the first time with her business Earth: A Zero Waste Company. She plans on being here all summer even if the guidelines change.

“I didn’t think that would be an issue but we’re just coming out of it and this is the first summer where it feels more normal. People are more cautious but there’s more freedom,” says Villatoro. “I also make sure I keep my distance from people. Those that have masks on I’m obviously going to respect a little more and stay away from them a bit further but currently, I feel pretty safe.”

City Market will happen each Friday throughout the summer until Friday Sept. 30. The outdoor city market will be open from 4-8:30 through Labor Day and from 4-7:30 after Labor Day.

Since the first outdoor city market in 20-10... Organizers always thrive to expand the event to connect local businesses to the community.

