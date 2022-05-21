A cooler weekend is ahead with periodic shower chances into next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a quick day with highs well into the 80s Thursday, a cold front dropped our temperatures back into the 70s for Friday with some rain at times. The same can be said for Saturday as we start a cooler-than-normal pattern into next week.

Storms Friday night are likely for spots well south and east of Rockford with a severe thunderstorm watch looking unlikely. Those storms will form along the front that dropped our temperatures in the afternoon setting the stage for a weekend and pattern that will make it feel more like April.

Saturday struggles to warm out of the upper 50s with a few spots potentially getting into the lower 60s. It will be an overcast day with on-and-off showers and the cooler northwest winds keeping temperatures cooler. The best chances for showers will be in the morning and then again in the later afternoon and early evening hours.

The winner of the weekend by far will be Sunday, as it calls for widespread sunshine and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s for high temperatures. It will be cooler as temperatures will remain a good 8-10 degrees below normal.

Next week will also feature pretty consistent temperatures with daily highs Monday through Thursday in the 60s. Each day will also come with slight rain chances, too. Between late Monday and then again late Tuesday to Thursday, a couple of waves of rain are possible. None of this looks severe at this time but a few of these showers may be heavier, especially on Tuesday and then towards Friday.

After the stretch of temperatures in the 60s, we’ll get back to the 70s by Friday and then turn summer-like again. Just in time for Memorial Day, highs in the lower 80s are entirely possible. Stay tuned and have a great weekend!

