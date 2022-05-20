State lawmaker offers second chances with free legal assitance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) held his Second Chances Summit 2022 Friday at the Nordlof Center in downtown Rockford.

More than 170 people attended for one-on-one meetings with volunteer attorneys for free legal assistance in preparing petitions to expunge or seal criminal records.

Volunteer attorneys this year include retired Winnebago County Circuit Court Judge Rosemary Collins, the first woman to serve on the local bench. Prairie State Legal Services, Rockford Public Library and United Way of the Rock River Valley are returning as event partners for a third year.

Stadelman organized the summit for a third year to help people who find that their past legal problems present long-term obstacles in finding jobs, housing or furthering their education.

Illinois allows people who fulfill certain requirements to request a judge remove charges from their record or hide them from public view.

A combined 300 people received free legal help at summits in 2018 and 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the event from occuring in 2020 and 2021.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.